Stray dog found bleeding from head after being stabbed in Edinburgh street

The Scottish SPCA is appealing information after a stray dog was stabbed in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh.

The animal welfare charity was alerted to the dog on Hay Drive after 8am on Monday, 7 January, after a member of the public discovered him bleeding from his head.

The Johnston Bull Terrier has responded well to treatment and is in a stable condition. Picture: Scottish SPCA

It’s understood the dog is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said, “We were alerted to the Johnston Bull Terrier at 15:40 on 9 January.

“After taking the dog to a vet, a blade was discovered lodged deep within the dog’s neck.

“Thankfully, he is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment following surgery.

“We are seeking information regarding the incident and anyone who may have any information is being urged to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

