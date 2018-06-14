Storm Hector: Glasgow’s Great Western Road closed due to fallen tree

Have your say

A fallen tree is causing major travel disruption for motorists in the West End of Glasgow this morning as Storm Hector sweeps Scotland.

Great Western Road is closed in both directions between Byres Road and Park Street due to the obstruction. Police are in attendance and are working to clear the incident. In the meantime, drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

It is believed nobody was hurt.

Meanwhile, there is servere disruption to rail services across the west and Central Belt. ScotRail say they are dealing with an overhead line issue at Partick train station and Dalreoch, resulting in train services between Partick and Dumbarton Central being suspended.

Passengers are being advised to check their journey.

Great Western Road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Picture: Declyn Brady

Storm Hector swept into Scotland late Wednesday night, bringing gusts of up to 70mph and torrential rain to the most of the country.

A Met Office yellow “be aware” warning remains in place until 3pm on Thursday.