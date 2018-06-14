Storm Hector: Fallen tree on Glasgow’s Great Western Road causes traffic chaos

Have your say

A major thoroughfare in Glasgow was closed to all traffic this morning after a tree fell following strong winds.

Great Western Road in the west end of the city was shut in both directions between Byres Road and Park Street with a police diversion in place.

Glasgow City Council has since tweeted to say one lane has now reopened.

It is believed nobody was hurt.

Meanwhile, there is servere disruption to rail services across the west and Central Belt. ScotRail say they are dealing with an overhead line issue at Partick train station and Dalreoch, resulting in train services between Partick and Dumbarton Central being suspended.

Great Western Road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Picture: Declyn Brady

Passengers are being advised to check their journey.

Storm Hector swept into Scotland late Wednesday night, bringing gusts of up to 70mph and torrential rain to the most of the country.

A Met Office yellow “be aware” warning remains in place until 3pm on Thursday.