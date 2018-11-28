Storm Diana: This is when it will hit Glasgow - hour-by-hour

Have your say

Glasgow will feel the full force of Storm Diana as it sweeps across Scotland today.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow "be aware" warnings for wind and rain across large parts of Scotland with Glasgow among the areas affected.

Glasgow is set to feel the effects of Storm Diana (Photo: Shutterstock)

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am to midnight tomorrow for the entire West coast of Scotland including Glasgow, with travel disruption expected.

Met Office meterologist Bonnie Diamond said gusts of 45 to 60mph could hit he city along with 20mm of rain.

Here is a Wednesday weather timeline for Glasgow;

11am-12pm: Light rain showers with gusts up to 34mph expected. Max temperature: 12C. Max wind speed: 17mph. Max wind gust: 34mph.

12pm-2pm: Over lunchtime light rain showers remain and wind gusts increase to nearly 40mph. Max temperature: 13C. Max wind speed: 19mph. Max wind gust: 39mph.

2pm-5pm: Rain showers turn very heavy and wind speeds increase significantly. Max temperature: 13C. Max wind speed: 22mph. Max wind gust: 44mph.

5pm-7pm: Heavy rain remains and wind speeds increase further over the evening commute with disruption expected. Max temperature: 12C. Max wind speed: 25mph. Max wind gust: 48mph.

7pm-9pm: Heavy rain expected to dissipate from 8pm onwards, though Glasgow residents should still expect gusts of wind in the high thirties. Max temperature: 11C. Max wind speed: 22mph. Max wind gust: 44mph.

Through the night: Wind speeds expected to drop slowly but surely through the night, with wind speeds down to the low teens by tomorrow morning.