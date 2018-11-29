Storm Diana: Scottish oil rig workers rescued as 75mph winds batter UK

More than 130 oil workers had to be flown to safety on a coastguard helicopter after a North Sea platform, the Brent Charlie, lost power during Storm Diana 115 miles off Shetland.

The storm has battered the UK with strong winds and heavy rain and coastal communities were warned to expect flooding. Shell’s Brent Charlie, which is 115 miles North East of Lerwick, Shetland, contacted HM Coastguard just before 5pm on November 27 reporting that they had lost power and were running on backup batteries.

More than 130 workers were evacuated. Picture: Contributed

“The Brent Charlie platform was shut down for maintenance and although the 184 crew were safe and well the platform had limited power, meaning no lighting, heating or water,” said a spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued multiple flood alerts for areas including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, Dundee and Angus, Tayside, Ayrshire and Arran, Argyll and Bute, Central and West Central Scotland

British Airways cancelled 28 flights to and from Heathrow and an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Bristol was diverted to Birmingham.

Coastal roads on the Isle of Arran were left inaccessible due to strong winds and high tides, a supermarket roof was ripped off by the wind in Leicestershire and the Tamar Bridge in Cornwall was closed to all ”wind vulnerable traffic“.