Storm Dennis: Residents evacuated in Scottish towns worst hit by flooding

Residents are being evacuated in areas that have been worst hit by storm Dennis.

Towns in the Scottish Borders including Jedburgh, Hawick and Newcastleton have experienced heavy rainfall since storm Dennis battered most parts of the country.

The Scottish Borders Council tweeted: "Severe flood warnings have been issued by SEPA for the Teviot and Slitrig areas in Hawick.

"Evacuations are being carried out to streets at most risk.

"A rest centre is open at Teviotdale Leisure Centre for residents."

It also confirmed a severe flood warning is in place for Newcastleton and a rest centre is available at the town's health centre for those affected.

Residents in Hawick have taken to twitter with the hashtag #safeplace #hawick to help those needing a place to spend the night.

One resident tweeted: "For anyone in Hawick who needs somewhere safe to stay for the night, I’ll be in my work all night with free hot drinks.

"All pets are also welcome for the night and I have plenty of storage if needed."

Areas of Jedburgh that are currently flooded as storm Dennis hits the Scottish Borders picture: Social Media

MSP Roseanna Cunningham said: "Borders hard hit by flooding this evening and I understand there are evacuations in Hawick and Newcastleton.

"Scottish Government Resilience Room has been activated to monitor the severe weather and flooding impacts and work with partners."

Emergency services are currently delivering sandbags to towns in the Borders that have run out.

A spokesman from Jedburgh Community Fire Station said the Scottish Border Council has confirmed sandbags will be getting delivered to Jedburgh station yard shortly.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Numerous services are in the area assisting with the flooding. All road closures in the area will be due to the weather conditions. We are assisting in the areas affected by flooding."

Traffic Scotland confirmed the A68 B6358 Jedburgh and B6357 Hundalee are closed due to the extreme weather.

An Amber warning has been in place for the Scottish Borders for today.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for Sunday and Monday across Scotland.