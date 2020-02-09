Storm Ciara: Power cuts reported in parts of Glasgow and south of Scotland

Have your say

Homes in the south west of Scotland have been left without power as winds of up to 80mph batter the region.

SP Energy Networks reported power outages in Moffat, Lockerbie, Langholm, Canonbie, Dumfries, Kirkcudbright, Newton Stewart and the G20 area of Glasgow around 9.30am this morning.

Scotland is enduring high winds and heavy rain as Storm Ciara strikes the country, with warnings of a risk of danger to life.

Authorities warn the storm is likely to cause "significant disruption" and transport is likely to be affected.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of strong winds across Scotland on Sunday with gusts of up to 80mph possible in some areas.

High winds has lashed parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK. Picture: PA

An amber warning of heavy rain in the Borders is also in force for 2am to 10am on Sunday.

Anyone experiencing power cuts can find more information on the SP Energy Networks website.

