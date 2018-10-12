Storm Callum: All CalMac sailings either cancelled or delayed

Have your say

Ferry passengers in Scotland are facing major disruption today with every one of CalMac's sailings either cancelled or subject to delays.

All 27 of the ferry operator's routes have been disrupted by the strong gales brought in by Storm Callum, with 14 services cancelled so far.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for wind covering the west of Scotland for the rest of today, with gusts of up to 80mph expected.

The CalMac sailings cancelled so far today are as follows:

Tobermory-Kilchoan

Claonaig-Lochranza

Ardmhor (Barra) - Eriskay (Sound of Barra)

Oban-Castlebay

Oban-Coll-Tiree

Uig-Tarbert

Fionnphort-Iona

Ullapool-Stornoway

Uig (Skye) - Lochmaddy (North Uist)

Berneray-Leverburgh (Sound of Harris)

Sconser-Raasay

Mallaig-Armadale

Mallaig-Small Isles (Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum)

Mallaig-Lochboisdale

The Met Offic has also issued a yellow warning for rain today which covers most of southern Scotland, and this is expected to last until midnight tomorrow.

The heavy and persistent rainfall will create a flood risk in those areas affected.