Storm Ali: Paramedics called to damaged Topshop on Princes Street

Paramedics have been called to Topshop on Princes Street after a section of the store’s roof blew off in high storm winds.

Medical staff have entered the retail outlet on Edinburgh’s busy shopping thoroughfare as Storm Ali continues to wreak havoc across the Capital.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A witness at the scene confirmed to the Evening News that part of the store’s roof had come free as wind gusts of up to 90mph batter Edinburgh.

Police have cordoned off a section of Princes Street for public safety due to loose material on a roof.

Officers were called at 12:30pm and have cordoned off the road and pavement in the vicinity.

It is understood a piece of lead is loose on the roof and the precaution has been taken due to the high winds being experienced in the Capital.

The outlet is situated on Princes Street adjacent to the Waverley Mall and one of the main entrances to Edinburgh Waverley station.

