Storm Ali: New storm set to blast Scotland a day after Helene

Very strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hammer parts of Scotland tomorrow just one day after Storm Helene hit the country.

The Met Office has put yellow weather warnings in place for severe gales for the whole of Scotland.

Forecasters anticipated, “some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs,” and warned of, “injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

Today, winds of up to 80mph will hit parts of the UK as remnants of Storm Helene sweep out.

Meteorologist Dean Hall said parts of the UK felt gusts of about 30-40mph on Tuesday morning, with wind speeds reaching 50mph in parts of Wales.

Storm Ali will hit Scotland tomorrow, the Met Office predicts. Pictures: Met Office/TSPL

Storm Helene, which was downgraded after initial warnings that it may pose a risk to life, is moving away towards the north east.

“We’ve got rain currently across Scotland, northern England, eastern parts of Northern Ireland, associated with what was Storm Helene,” Mr Hall said.

Wednesday could see winds of 60-70mph, the forecaster said, adding: “Certainly we could see close to 80mph, possibly even higher miles per hour in exposed areas in the far north of the country.”

Met Office warnings are in place for Wednesday 19 September. Picture: Met Office

The weather forecast for Wednesday is not part of Storm Helene, which will have moved on.

Temperatures remain above average for this time of year with 24C (75F) possible in London on Tuesday after the mercury hit 26C (79F) in the capital on Monday.