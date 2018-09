Keep up with the latest on Storm Ali as it sweeps across Scotland.

Storm Ali is continuing to wreak havoc across Scotland today, with a wind gust of 102mph recorded on the Tay Road Bridge this afternoon.

Trains out of Edinburgh and Glasgow have also been suspended, and flights from the the two cities' main airports have also been affected.

And 500 people had to be rescued earlier after a cruise ship was detached from its moorings in Greenock due to "extreme winds."

Refresh for updates.