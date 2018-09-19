Storm Ali: Caravan with woman inside blown off cliff in Ireland

A caravan has blown off a cliff with a woman inside as high winds from Storm Ali batter Ireland as it heads towards Scotland.

Police and emergency services are at the scene. The woman is believed to be aged in her fifties.

Stock image of stormy conditions. Storm Ali blew a caravan off a cliff in Ireland. Picture: Neil Dobson

Rescuers attended at Claddaghduff, Co Galway, Ireland on Wednesday morning. A total of 55,000 homes and businesses, mainly in the south-west of Ireland, have been left without power due to the bad weather, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said. Forecasters have issued a Status Orange wind warning for more than half the country due to the storm.

A statement from Irish police said: “Gardai in Clifden Co Galway are dealing with an incident which occurred at Claddaghduff, Co Galway this morning.

“A caravan has blown off a cliff. It is believed that a female in her 50s was in the caravan.

“Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene.” ESB Networks, which oversees the power supply, said approximately 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power this morning, primarily in the south-west of the country.

“The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

“Storm Ali is currently active across the south-west and west coast of the country with gale force winds and gusts of up to 120 km/h per hour.

“The counties most impacted include Cork, Kerry and Limerick, as the storm continues to track north.” Crews have been mobilised and are working towards restoring power to all affected families.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Scotland later today.

