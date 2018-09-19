Storm Ali: BMW crushed by tree in Edinburgh’s West End

Have your say

A BMW has been crushed by a falling tree in Edinburgh’s West End.

The tree has fallen directly across the front windscreen of the expensive BMW 1 Series hatchback on Coates Crescent.

A tree has fallen on top of a car on Coates Crescent in Edinburgh's West End. Picture: Richard Holligan

The incident was recorded about 1:30pm as strong wind gusts of up to 90mph batter the Capital as Storm Ali sweeps into Scotland.

Witness Richard Holligan took these exclusive pictures and video after walking past the badly damaged blue car on their way to work.

A brand new BMW 1 Series hatchback retails for about £21,460 in the UK, meaning the owner faces a hefty insurance claim when they spot the damage in the storm’s aftermath.

