Store bans sale of energy drinks to under 16s.

Waitrose has become the first supermarket to introduce an age limit on sales of high caffeine energy drinks - banning under 16s from buying products such as Red Bull.

Customers buying caffeinated energy drinks containing more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre will be asked to prove they are over 16 years of age from 5 March.

The move builds on existing industry labelling guidelines, which require any soft drink with more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre to carry a high caffeine content warning and state it is not recommended for children.

Simon Moore, Waitrose director of technical and corporate social responsibility, said: “As a responsible retailer we want to sell these products in line with the labelling guidance.

“These drinks carry advice stating that they are not recommended for children, so we’re choosing to proactively act on that guidance, particularly given the widespread concerns which have been raised about these drinks when consumed by under 16s.”

According to the Food Standards Agency, energy drinks usually contain about 80 milligrams of caffeine in a small 250ml can – equivalent to three cans of cola or a mug of instant coffee.