Stolen car found in Leith as police probe East Lothian break-ins

Police in East Lothian are urging homeowners to remain vigilant following a spate of break-ins and car thefts in the area.

The first break-in took place at around 3.20am on Saturday, 21 July at a property on Leslie Way in Dunbar, when car keys were stolen and used to steal a silver Mercedes E-Class.

The car was found at Western Harbour View in Leith in the early hours the following day (Sunday, 22 July).

Between 10.30pm on Sunday and 7.15am on Monday, 23 July, a home on Drummohr Avenue in Wallyford was broken into and a silver Vauxhall Corsa, with the registration SD17 KLA (pictured) was stolen.

Detective Constable Craig Dilworth of East Lothian’s Community Investigation Unit said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re urging anyone who knows the current whereabouts of the Corsa, or who may have seen the Mercedes between the time it was stolen and the time it was recovered, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We’re particularly eager to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the Corsa or the Mercedes, or those with private CCTV who captured any suspicious behaviour in the area when the break-ins took place.

“I’d also urge people to remain vigilant with the warm weather here and ensure that doors and windows are always locked on an evening or when you’re away from your property. Please keep all valuables out of sight and ensure that car keys are hidden in a safe place.

“Report any suspicious or concerning behaviour to 101, with the descriptions of any people or vehicles, and always dial 999 if you see a crime ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0699 of 21st July for the Mercedes theft and incident number 0729 of 23rd July for the Corsa theft.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

