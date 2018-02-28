Stobo Castle to offer free 5 star accommodation to stranded guests

A luxury spa in the Borders, Stobo Castle have invited guests to stay free of charge tonight as the Beast from the East hits.

Rather than leave departing guests to brave the blizzard-like conditions and treacherous roads in Peeblesshire and the Lothians, the five star venue is inviting all their guests in its 52 room hotel to stay for as long as it takes for the snow storms to pass.

As part of the offer, free meals will also be given to guests.

Jenni Watts, Stobo’s Marketing Director commented: “The safety of our guests always comes first and we are discouraging everyone from driving in these conditions. Each and every guest has been invited to stay with us, free of charge, and can continue to enjoy their break with us at no expense until it’s safe to travel.

“We’ve also reassured guests planning on staying with us over the coming days that they won’t lose their deposits and can re-book for a future date as we urge them not to travel until it’s safe to do so.”