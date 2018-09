Have your say

A bar and grill in Stirling has went viral after sharing its latest dish on social media

The Kilted Kangaroo in Stirling offered customers a savoury treat for a limited time only, serving up a Buckfast pie.

A Facebook post read: “Come and taste today’s special!

We’ve got for a limited time only the World Famous, Award Winning, Buckfast Pie!

Served with gravy, seasonal veg and crushed new potatoes all for only £8.95.”