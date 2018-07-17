Stella McCartney films new collection in Scotland with help from the Kintyre School Pipe Band

Have your say

The fashion designer has filmed pieces from her new collection on the Mull of Kintyre

Her father famously used a pipe band from Kintyre to record his biggest selling single.

Now Sir Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella has also used a local pipe band in the area for her latest fashion collection.

Stella has revealed her new Winter 2018 advertising campaign shot in Kintyre, where she spent part of her childhood.

The campaign is the second collaboration with British photographer Johnny Dufort.

Stella enlisted the talents of the Kintyre Schools Pipe Band which is led by Pipe Major Ian McKerrall, one of the original members of the Campbeltown Pipe Band who played on Wings’ Mull of Kintyre music video. Last Christmas marked the 40th anniversary of Mull of Kintyre, one of the top selling singles of all time.

The designer rose to fame after her graduation from Central Saint Martins in 1995, and has designed clothes for the rich and famous, including Meghan Markle’s wedding reception dress and Team GB’s kit for the 2012 Olympics.

McCartney is a firm supporter of animal rights and is particularly known for her use of vegetarian and animal-free alternatives in her work.

