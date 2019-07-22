Stark images show deserted Scots 'ghost town' estate dubbed 'mini Beirut'

Once home to hundreds of shipyard workers in the early part of the 20th century, Port Glasgow's Clune Park estate now has fewer than 25 people living in a handful of its 430 flats and has been dubbed 'mini Beirut' by one local resident. Property on the partially abandoned estate, which has suffered from arson and vandalism over the years, was once the cheapest in the UK, with one flat selling for just £7,000 at auction. Leader of Inverclyde Council, Stephen McCabe, said: "It is a decimated, isolated community. It is a blight on the landscape. It is one of first things you see coming into Port Glasgow on the train. It would remind you of somewhere like Chernobyl."
