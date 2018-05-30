Stanley Johnson says Brexit referendum should be re-run

Stanley Johnson has said the Brexit referendum should be held again if there is evidence there was Russian interference in the vote.

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant - and father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - said he is sceptical that there was not interference.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s perfectly obvious the Russians were pretty heavily involved in the American election.

“More and more comes out and it’s perfectly obvious to me at least that there is far more in the Brexit vote than has so far come out.”

Asked if he meant Russian involvement, Mr Johnson said: “Yes, absolutely. We are getting the Facebook stuff, the data which went into Facebook, all the tweets and above all, some mega event like a massive migration crisis in the run-up to the 2016 election.

“If it was proved conclusively that everything I said happened, happened then you might say, some might say, was this a fair fight?

“Let’s not have a second referendum, but let’s have a re-run of the first.”

Contemplating what his son, a vocal advocate for the Leave campaign, would think of it, Mr Johnson said: “He is always relaxed. He is a very fine, relaxed man doing a fantastic job as Foreign Secretary.”