‘Staggering’ rise in drug-related deaths in Scotland

The number of drug-related deaths in Scotland last year rose by eight per cent, official statistics have revealed, with experts calling for ‘swift action’ from the Scottish Government to tackle the issue.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) reported there were 934 drug-related deaths registered in 2017, the highest figure since records began in 1996.

Men accounted for more than two-thirds of the total, with 40 per cent of people who died aged between 35 and 44.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest drug-death rate of any NHS Board, with over 30 per cent of the national total concentrated in the area.

Opiates or opiods like heroin and methadone contributed to 87 per cent of the total number of deaths in 2017, with methadone continuing a steep rise that has seen the total number of deaths as a result of the heroin-replacement drug double in just four years.

Scotland’s drug-death rate is higher than those reported in any other EU country and more than twice as high as the UK drug-death rate as a whole.

David Liddell of the Scottish Drugs Forum said: “The sheer toll of drug-related deaths is a staggering weight carried by families and communities and the wider Scottish nation.

“Just over 10 000 people have now died since these figures were first issued in 1996. That is the equivalent of the entire population of a Scottish town like Fort William or Stranraer or Methill or Haddington.

“Last year was a record high – and so was the year before and the year before that - in the last 10 years the annual figures have more than doubled.

“Scots are more than five times more likely to die from drugs than in a road traffic accident and yet these deaths are entirely preventable. We know how to prevent drug-related deaths - and yet we don’t do all that we could to prevent them.”

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “Each of these untimely deaths is a tragedy and I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones over the last year.

“We will continue to do all we can to prevent others from experiencing similar heartbreak and we are developing a refreshed Substance Use Strategy. This is in direct response to the changing drugs landscape, the continued rise in drug related deaths and the recognition that current services do not meet the needs of all the people who need support.

“The new strategy will take a person-centred approach so that treatment and support services address people’s wider health and social needs, such as mental health, employability and homelessness.”

Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: “Scotland is in the grip of a drugs deaths crisis, and one that is getting significantly worse as each year passes.

“Hundreds of vulnerable people – some just in their early teens – are having their lives taken by the evil drug-dealers who are ruining Scotland’s communities.

“Whatever respective Scottish Governments have tried has not worked, that is plain from these atrocious statistics.

“We need a radical and urgent drugs strategy. Not one that waves the white flag in the face of drug-dealers and those who profit from this despicable industry, but one that gets tough on the issue.”