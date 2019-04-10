Stagecoach fury as franchise bids derailed

Stagecoach, the Perth-headquartered bus and rail giant, has been barred by the UK government from competing for three rail franchises because of a row over pensions.

The group said it was verbally informed by the Department for Transport that it had been disqualified from three rail franchise competitions – East Midlands, South Eastern and the West Coast.

Bidders for the franchises were asked to bear the full long-term funding risk on relevant sections of the Railways Pension Scheme, Stagecoach told investors.

It added that the Pensions Regulator was seeking additional funding because of “serious doubts” over the government’s ongoing support for the industry-wide scheme.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths said he was “extremely concerned” at both the Department for Transport’s decision and its timing.

“The Department has had full knowledge of these bids for a lengthy period and we are seeking an urgent meeting to discuss our significant concerns.

“We have drawn on more than two decades of rail experience and worked in partnership with local stakeholders to develop high quality proposals to improve each of these rail networks.

“We bid consistent with industry guidance issued by the Rail Delivery Group and shared with the Department for Transport.”

He added: “This is more evidence that the current franchising model is not fit for purpose. It also further damages the already fragile investor confidence in the UK rail market.”

He said the Pensions Regulator has indicated that an additional £5 billion to £6bn would be needed to plug the gap in train company pensions.

The rail industry proposed solution would have delivered an additional £500 million to £600m into the scheme.

This, Griffiths said, would have provided “better stability and security for members” and better value for taxpayers.

“We are shocked that the government has rejected this for a higher-risk approach. We would urge that a full independent value-for-money review is undertaken into this issue without delay.”

Earlier this month, Stagecoach upped its earnings guidance on the back of strong trading and “positive progress” in its UK rail division.