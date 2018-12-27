Staff at Scottish waste firm made redundant after collapse of firm

Staff at the troubled clinical waste company in Shotts which was the subject of a criminal investigation after a build up of waste at some of its depots in England have been handed redundancy notices.

Workers at Healthcare Environmental Services (HES) were told that the firm, which lost 17 NHS England contracts after it emerged that clinical waste was piling up at its sites, were told the firm would cease trading with immediate effect. About 150 people are employed at the firm’s base in Shotts, and almost 400 at depots throughout the UK.

The firm has responsibility to dispose of clinical waste from every hospital, GP’s surgery, dental practice and pharmacy in Scotland. Earlier this month, National Services Scotland (NSS) said it had taken responsibility for waste after HSE withdrew its services as a result of its financial problems.

In a letter to staff, managing director Garry Pettigrew blamed “unfair” Government pressure on the business, saying that it had been unable to “trade effectively”. It added that its banker, HSBC, had pulled the plug on its finances.

In the letter to workers, who were called to a meeting at the Shotts depot this morning after receiving text messages warning that they may not receive this month’s pay, he said: “I write to you to inform you that your position in the company will be made redundant with immediate effect.

“I apologise that there have been no previous consultations on this matter, however there are unforeseen circumstances that have proven to be outwith our control.”

He pointed to a reduction in incinerator capacity in England, which the company has argued has affected its ability to operate. Earlier this month, it was told it would lose its NHS Scotland contracts from April.

In the letter, staff were told that if they had more than two years service at the company, they would be entitled to a redundancy payment. However the letter added that the company did not have funds to pay it and directed workers to an online application with the UK Government’s Redundancy Payments Service.

Earlier this year, HES was found to be in breach of its permits at five sites in England which deal with clinical waste and a criminal investigation was launched by the Environment Agency. The Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported that amputated limbs and pharmaceutical waste were among the matter which had not been properly disposed of.

Politicians have called for UK Government action and an inquiry into the collapse of the firm.

Alex Neil, MSP for Airdrie and Shotts, said: “This will be an incredibly difficult time for the HES workers and their families and we are here to do what we can to help if we can.

“But I am clear that the UK Government has a responsibility to now start working in the interests of the staff, not against them, and to explain for their actions which appears to have driven this business to the wall. We want to have an urgent meeting with the responsible UK Ministers to discuss where we go from here.”

The area’s MP Neil Gray said: “I am devastated for the workers and their families who are losing their jobs today, particularly at this time of year.

“Alex and I are here to do all we can to help these workers at this difficult time. It seems clear that this situation could have been avoided, but actions at a UK Government level have made it unavoidable.

“It is time UK Ministers took some responsibility and also agreed to an independent inquiry into their handling of this whole affair.”