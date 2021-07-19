The incident happened at St Mary’s Loch in Selkirk where a child, believed to be about four or five years old, trod on burning embers found in a recently used fire on Sunday afternoon.

A Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) helicopter was called to assist at about 3.30pm, but the patient was taken to hospital by road in an ambulance.

The extent of the patient’s injuries are currently unknown.

A witness at the scene said a young boy had “burned his feet badly on burning embers” that lay inside a discarded fire near the loch.

A spokeswoman for the SAS said: “We received a call at 3.44pm on 18 July to attend an incident at St Mary’s Loch, Selkirk. One ambulance and our air ambulance were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to hospital by road.”

Air ambulance arrives at the scene after boy reportedly burns his feet on burning embers at a fire near St Mary's Loch in Selkirk picture: E Mihaes

An ambulance took the patient to hospital to be treated picture: E Mihaes