St Johnstone will thrive on the big stage says Tommy Wright

Tommy Wright insists his St Johnstone players will thrive on the occasion when Rangers visit McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Ladbrokes Premiership clash is live on television and as usual there will be a huge travelling support to see Steven Gerrard’s side, who are coming off a goalless draw against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Wright watched the game and was impressed by what he witnessed from the Ibrox outfit, but is confident that his players will be ready to come up with a positive result in their lunchtime kick-off.

The Northern Irishman told the club’s officials website: “They played extremely well against what is a strong Hibs side.

“They have been a bit frustrated, though, because in a number of games - particularly away from home - they’ve not been able to convert their dominance into goals.

“I think they might have a few injury concerns from Wednesday night’s game and they’ve had a long season with their European involvement but I don’t think that’s going to bother them.

“They have a very big squad filled with quality so I am sure they will be able to cope fine with it.

“Rangers and Celtic always bring big crowds but our players thrive on it.

“The fact that the BT Sport cameras will be there means it gives them another platform to get out there and show people what they can do.

“We’ll try be positive and play on the front foot as much as possible and if we do that I believe we can get a result from the game.”