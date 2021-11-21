Emergency services raced to the scene after they were called out to a blaze on the A9 flyover near Auchterarder at around 9.30pm last night (Saturday, November 21.)

Five people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but it is understood none of them were seriously injured in the incident.

It is thought the bus was carrying St Johnstone fans following the Perth side's defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-final in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze on the A9 flyover near Auchterarder at around 9.30pm last night. Pic: Google Maps.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a bus fire on the A9 flyover near Auchterarder around 9.30pm on Saturday, 20 November.

"Officers attended to help with road closures, alongside the fire service and ambulance service.

"There were not believed to be any serious injuries and five people were taken to hospital as a precaution."

