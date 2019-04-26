Sri Lanka attacks: Asos tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen names three children who died in bombing

The majority shareholder of online fashion retailer Asos, Anders Holch Povlsen, has vowed to keep his family together as he paid tribute to three of his children who died in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

It was confirmed at a service in Povlsen’s hometown in Denmark that his son Alfred and daughters Alma and Agnes were killed following the attacks that targeted tourists and Christians on Easter Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that at a service in Brande a message from the businessman was read aloud which said the family would ‘come through it together’.

A third daughter, Astrid, survived the attack, which took place in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa early on Sunday morning.

Mr Povlsen, who has an extensive property portfolio in Scotland, had described the loss of his children as ‘utterly incomprehensible’ and thanked the public for their support.

He had undertaken a ‘rewilding’ project to bring back endangered species to the country, and said only last week that he hoped the conservation work would be continued by his children after his death.

253 people are now confirmed to have died in the attacks, slightly down from earlier figures, the Sri Lankan Government has said, with all of the bombings being carried out by suicide bombers.

Christians make up just 7 per cent of the population of Sri Linka, which is majority Buddhist.

Sunday’s explosions mark the worst violence in the island country since the end of the civil war between Government forces and ‘Tamil Tiger’ rebels in 2009.

