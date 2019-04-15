Spire collapses as huge fire engulfs Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Have your say

A fire has broken out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris,

Fire crews in the French capital have said the blaze potentially involves renovation works which are being carried out at the site.

The surrounding area has been cleared although TV pictures show a large crowd gathering at the scene.

The gothic cathedral - 850 years old - is the most visited historic monument in Europe.

Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP)FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Pictures posted online show enormous plumes of smoke billowing into the Parisian sky.

French President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a planned speech to the nation in light of the fire, which has engulfed the entire roof.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, described it as a terrible fire and urged people to respect the boundaries set up by fire crews.

French newspaper Le Monde is reporting the blaze broke out in the attic space of the monument before engulfing a section of the roof.

A cathedral spokesperson said the fire was first reported at 5.50pm GMT and the building was evacuated.

US President Donald Trump has suggested “perhaps flying water tankers” to extinguish the fire.

