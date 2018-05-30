Speeding BMW driver caught doing more than 150mph in Highlands

Police have issued a speed warning after a driver was caught travelling at more than 150mph on the A9.

A 25-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after his BMW was caught on camera speeding at 153mph in a 70mph dual carriageway section south of Aviemore at 10pm on Tuesday.

He was recorded shortly after a 53-year-old motorcyclist was charged for speeding at 95mph in a 60mph area of the same road near Brora.

Officers said any collision at such speeds would be “catastrophic”.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Motorists who think they can disregard the speed limits to this extent show a blatant disregard for their own safety and the safety of every other innocent person on the road.

“The outcome of a collision at these speeds would have been catastrophic.

“The consequences of excessive speed are well documented and very real. Speed limits exist for a reason.

“Please slow down, respect the safety of other road users and if you’re tempted to speed then think about what the consequences of this choice could be.

“Anyone who has concerns about excessive speed can call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Please only call if it is safe to do so.”