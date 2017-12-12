Sparrows swoops on Danish specialist

Sparrows Group has bolstered its position in the renewables sector with the acquisition of Danish wind energy specialist Alpha Offshore Service for an undisclosed sum.

The Aberdeen-headquartered group is already a supplier of capital equipment to the wind energy industry and the deal will “significantly strengthen” its operations and maintenance capabilities in the sector.

Alpha Offshore provides engineering personnel and inspection services, specialising in the delivery of operations and maintenance, as well as supervisory and commissioning services to onshore and offshore wind developments.

The company will continue to be run under the same management as a separate entity within Sparrows Group, “ensuring operational consistency” while providing it with access to a wider pool of expertise and resources.

Sparrows said yesterday that its engineering and design capability in structural, mechanical, electrical, hydraulic and reliability disciplines, combined with its global network, would enhance the Danish firm’s existing capability and international presence.

In addition to renewables, the acquisition bolsters the diversity of Sparrows’ existing technical capability across the oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Stewart Mitchell, chief executive at Sparrows, said: “Alpha Offshore is well-respected in the industry and they are a trusted supplier to a number of wind farm operators and turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“Their specialist in-depth knowledge and experience of in-demand services such as blade and turbine generator repairs, inspections and upgrades makes them a valuable addition to our group.”

He added: “We expect demand for their services to continue to grow as wind developments age and equipment warranty periods expire.”

Mikkel Lund, chief executive of Alpha Offshore, said: “Being part of the larger Sparrows Group delivers many advantages for us and our customers as we look to expand into new regions.

“Their worldwide footprint and reputation gives us access to skilled technicians all over the globe and will provide many opportunities, particularly in the US and Asia. The synergies between both organisations allow us to support each other’s plans for diversification and geographical expansion.”

In February, Sparrows announced its largest renewables contract to date with the supply of 103 turbine platform cranes for the East Anglia “One” offshore wind farm.

Earlier this month, the group secured a new five-year contract with Premier Oil for the provision of services across two of its North Sea assets.

The agreement will see Sparrows provide offshore crane operations and maintenance to the Balmoral floating production vessel and the Solan installation. The Solan field, located 96 kilometres north-west of the Orkney Islands, achieved first oil in April 2016. Balmoral is positioned 200km north-east of Aberdeen.

That contract came just weeks after Sparrows announced a three-year crane management services agreement with Chyrsaor.