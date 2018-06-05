South Ayrshire school shut after fire crews tackle blaze overnight

Have your say

A school has been closed after firefighters tackled a blaze throughout the night.

Emergency services were called to the building in Ballantrae, South Ayrshire, at 8.38pm on Monday.

The fire broke out in a building which was under construction at Ballantrae Primary School.

Six appliances were in attendance at the height of the incident, but the operation was later scaled back to one.

The school was shut on Tuesday due to the incident.

Parents and carers were informed of the closure via text message on Monday, South Ayrshire Council said.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there have been no reports of casualties.