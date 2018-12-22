Sophia Airey: Police confirm body discovery in search for missing Leith woman

Police have confirmed that a woman’s body has been found as part of the search for missing Leith woman Sophia Airey.

A member of the public contacted officers after discovering the ‎female in the South Queensferry area around 9.45am this morning.

No formal identification has taken place at this time, however Sophia’s family have been informed and will be kept fully updated with the progress of this inquiry.

Sophia, from Edina Street, was last seen in Corstorphine at around 2.30pm on Wednesday and is believed to have been in the South Queensferry area at around 7pm that night.

