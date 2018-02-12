Soham murderer Ian Huntley expresses ‘remorse’ for killings

Soham murderer Ian Huntley has expressed his remorse at having killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, it is reported.

Huntley, 44, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of killing the girls, who went missing from a family barbecue in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in August 2002.

After a two-week hunt to find the youngsters, their bodies were found near an air base at Mildenhall in Suffolk.

The Sun reports Huntley has recorded a confession for the killings while behind bars, and has accepted he is “never getting out”.

The paper reports the former caretaker as saying: “I am genuinely, genuinely sorry and it breaks my heart when it is reported I have no remorse; that I relish something. I do not.

“I can’t change anything. I cannot remove that day from history; what I have done. I know those girls would be 26 this year with families of their own, jobs and lives. I thought about them when they were turning 21 and when they were turning 18.

“I know no matter what I say that people are not going to think any better of me. I know that, I don’t expect it to but I would much rather people have the truth about how I feel.”

Huntley’s then girlfriend Maxine Carr was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in 2003 after being found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice after giving him a false alibi.