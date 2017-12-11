Social Bite hits back in Katie Hopkins Sleep in the Park row

Leaders at the social enterprise which organised Sleep in the Park in Princes Street Gardens have hit back after Katie Hopkins criticised the event.

Staff at Social Bite used Facebook to respond to a tweet in which Hopkins said: “Please don’t sleep one night on the street in support of the homeless.

“Ask a homeless lady or gent what they’d really love, and get it for them. If you need to pretend to be something, take up acting.”

Motormouth Hopkins made her views known as more than 8,000 fundraisers spent the night in Princes Street Gardens, generating at least £3.6 million for the battle against homelessness.

But in a tongue-in-cheek response, Social Bite staff said on Facebook: “We now have the ultimate badge of honour! Being slagged off by Katie Hopkins!”

Hopkins’ tweet also sparked a flood of furious social media responses.

Sharon McKay tweeted: “Each person donated £100 to social bite to help homeless what have you donated!”

Gail MacLeod said: “Nobody can do anything without you saying it’s wrong. My friend done this last week and £48000 was raised for the homeless so wind your neck in!”

And Caroline Hearst tweeted: “It enhances empathy. Having the experience so you know what it feels like.”

