SNP say Commons debate ‘revenge’ for votes during England match

SNP MPs have accused the UK Government of scheduling a debate on the future of the union as revenge for the party forcing votes during a crucial England World Cup game.

A ‘general business’ debate has been scheduled for 3.30pm this afternoon is on the subject of ‘strengthening the union’ and has been scheduled by the leader of the House of Commons.

The SNP were accused of a ‘stunt’ after ensuring that votes had to be held during the first half of England’s crunch second round game against Colombia earlier this month.

MPs from the party say that they will use the debate to highlight concerns over the so-called ‘power grab’ that will see the UK Government take powers in devolved areas back from Brussels following Brexit.

SNP MP Pete Wishart tweeted: “Absolutely incredible. With the Commons breaking for its long summer holiday with the nation facing national crisis, and maybe even state of emergency conditions with their crazy no deal Brexit, what do they chose to debate? The Union ... They are totally obsessed.”

He added: “There is a suggestion that they’ve timetabled this debate in revenge for votes called during a football match. If that’s the case you must seriously wonder what is wrong with these people? We are facing an unprecedented UK crisis.”

His colleague Tommy Sheppard told the National: “The Government’s debate is an ideal opportunity for the Tory party to set out which of their policies they believe have strengthened the Union.

“Has it been the Brexit power grab which has attacked the very foundations of devolution? The grubby £1 billion deal to the DUP and the continued Brexit rhetoric which jeopardises the Good Friday Agreement? Or, the £2.6bn real terms cut to Scotland’s budget between 2010-11 to 2019-20?