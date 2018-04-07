SNP’s Mhairi Black ‘hated’ independence White Paper

Mhairi Black has revealed she “hated” the SNP’s White Paper on Scottish independence and told voters to ignore it.

The document set out Government plans for independence before the 2014 referendum and was put together by former First Minister Alex Salmond, but Black claims his name was used as a stick to beat the Yes campaign with.

SNP MP Mhairi Black. Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE: SNP’s Mhairi Black reveals details of online insults she faces daily

She said: “It was just used as a weapon, constantly - independence ws all about the SNP and Alex Salmond.

“I hated the White Paper. I remember going round and saying to folk, ‘Ignore it’.

“It can be totally different and that’s what we have to offer people.

“We have to be able to say to folk, ‘Look, it’s not going to be this union diet, like Diet Coke almost. It’s going to be different.’

“This is the point of us having powers – that we’re able to decide what direction we go in. And I think that that will be a very powerful argument, certainly in the coming months.”