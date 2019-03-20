SNP’s Ian Blackford clashes with Sky News presenter after Euro claim

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has been criticised after a heated interview with the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford during which it was claimed an independent Scotland would have to join the Euro.

Ms Burley accused Mr Blackford of ‘mansplaining’ currency to her after she claimed that an independent Scotland would have to join the Euro in order to join the European Union.

The veteran presenter told the Skye and Lochaber MP during a debate on Brexit: “As you know, if you are a new country joining the EU you have to accept the Euro.”

As Mr Blackford said he would explain why that wasn’t true, Ms Burley hit back: “Don’t mansplain to me - I’ve been speaking to European legal advisers who say that any new country would have to join the Euro.”

While new members are expected to commit to joining the Euro, the European Union has no legal mechanism that forces countries to do so, something the SNP’s Westminster leader said.

Kay Burley. Picture: PA

In a sign that the ill-will had not subsided after the fiery debate, Kay Burley tweeted this morning: “Morning all you gorgeously polite SNP supporters. Have an absolutely fabulous day filled with fun and thoughts of the Euro.”

Twitter users hit out at the presenter after her tweet, with one writing: “Just saw your interview with @IanBlackfordMP, what a shocker... not only were you wrong Kay but you tried to justify and win the point by erroneously pulling out the mansplaining card. An affront to journalism and also feminism.”

Another added: “You were wrong on live TV, Kay. Move on.”