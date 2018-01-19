SNP rejects claims of ‘Trump-like’ party political broadcast

The SNP has balked at claims by a senior Liberal Democrat politician that their latest party political broadcast (PPB) was misleading in claims about the party’s record, and included a ‘Trump-esque’ attack on a journalist.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Lib Dem MSP for Edinburgh Western, has written to Ofcom to complain about the contain of the broadcast which was unveilved by the SNP last night.

The PPB, which was shown on both the BBC and STV, is a riff on the Monty Python sketch ‘What have the Romans ever done for us?’ and shows a contrarian at a house party called ‘Davey’ who poses the titular question about the SNP’s record and is swiftly shouted down by his fellow guests.

Davey is later seen being left alone at the party, before he is accosted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and humiliated by a can of beer spraying in his face.

A similar PPB, ‘What has the Scottish Government ever done for us?’ was broadcast by the SNP in the lead up to the 2011 Scottish Parliament elections, though that took place in a pub.

Twitter users pointed out that Davey bore a resemblance to political journalist David Torrance, sparking the complaint from Alex Cole-Hamilton that Nicola Sturgeon’s party had engaged in a Donald Trump style attack.

The MSP wrote to Ofcom to complain that Mr Torrance was ‘lampooned’ in the video, and said that the PPB made a number of inaccurate claims about the SNP’s record, lauding achievements that were actually introduced by the Labour/Lib Dem coalition of 1999-2007.

Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “I’ve laid a motion before Parliament today, criticising @theSNP for their recent broadcast appearing to lampoon @davidtorrance in a worrying, Trumpian challenge to press freedom & for falsely claiming credit for free personal care. I’ve also raised a formal complaint with @Ofcom.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “As the party broadcast demonstrates, the SNP have worked hard to deliver for the people of Scotland – meanwhile the few remaining Lib Dems devote their time to conspiracies theories such as this.

“David Torrance is not the only person in the country with a beard and hipster glasses.”