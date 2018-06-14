SNP membership surges by over 5,000 after MPs’ walkout

Nicola Sturgeon said SNP membership had risen by 5,085 since her Westminster colleagues stormed out of the House of Commons.

Ms Sturgeon revealed the membership increase when she expressed her anger over the lack of time spent debating devolved aspects of the EU Withdrawal Bill in the House of Commons.

Scottish National Party Leader Nicola Sturgeon poses in front of SNP MPs elected in last year's general election. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The passage of the amendments concerning devolution were the first time that Westminster has over-ruled the Scottish Parliament, which has refused to give consent to the Bill in its current form.

At First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: “What we saw this week was the most clear and powerful evidence so far that Westminster system simply does not work for Scotland. The Tories planned to remove powers from this parliament without the consent of this parliament. They ripped up the convention that has underpinned devolution for nigh on 20-years. They did so in the most contemptuous way possible with a 15 minute debate and no opportunity for a single Scottish MP to get to speak. And they hoped that nobody would notice. But thanks to SNP MPs doing their job standing up for Scotland, people have noticed.

“People are angry. People are talking about it. People are expressing that anger in different ways. Since lunch time yesterday, 5,085 of them have expressed their anger by joining the SNP.”

In April this year, the SNP was said to have 118,000 members.