SNP membership rises by over 5,000 after MPs’ walkout

Have your say

The SNP’s membership has risen by over 5,000, 24 hours following a mass walkout by MPs in Westminster.

The walkout was sparked after Westminster leader Ian Blackford was ejected from Parliament during Prime Minister’s Questions.

SNP membership has risen by over 5,000 following a mass walkout in Westminster. Picture: AFP/Getty

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs at First Minister’s Questions that since lunchtime yesterday, SNP membership had risen by 5,085.

READ MORE: SNP on course to become UK’s second biggest party by membership

A source told Sky News that people have “surged” to Sturgeon’s party to unite against a “power grab” by the Tories on Brexit.

The First Minister said at FMQs: “What we saw this week was the most clear and powerful evidence so far that the Westminster system simply does not work for Scotland.

“The Tories plan to remove powers from this Parliament without the consent of this Parliament - they ripped up the convention that has underpinned devolution for nigh on 20 years.

“They did so in the most contemptuous way possible, with a 15-minute debate and no opportunity for a single Scottish MP to get to speak.

READ MORE: SNP prepares for ‘guerrilla’ war on Brexit after MPs’ walkout

“And they hoped that nobody would notice.

“Well thanks to SNP MPs doing their job and standing up for Scotland, people have noticed.”

She continued: “People are angry, people are talking about it, people are expressing that anger in different ways.”