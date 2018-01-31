Snow plays havoc with rush hour commute

Have your say

Heavy snow showers are causing havoc for drivers across Edinburgh and the Lothians this morning with many commutes delayed as a result of the winter weather.

Heavy snow showers in parts of West Lothian and Falkirk are resulting in a number of delays wih parts of the M8 down to one lane in places.

The weather is adding to journeys on all major roads including the M8, M9, A89, A70 A71, A701 and A702.

There are particularly lengthy delays at Balerno and on the A71 at Hermiston with slush conditions and limited lane use impacting drivers.

Areas such as Broxburn, Livingston and Penicuik have had relatively heavy snow.

Drivers have been urged to take care when driving and only drive to the conditions.

Other roads across Scotland have been affected due to the winter weather with a yellow weather warning in place for much of the country.

The M8, A737, M74, M9, M77, M80, A720 and M73 are all affected as well as a number of roads in the borders, Highlands and Perth and Kinross.