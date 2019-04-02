Snow forecast for Scotland this week in chilly start to April

Spring has sprung in the UK, but the record-breaking temperatures we saw back in February and the balmy end to March are well behind us, with the distinct possibility of early April snow.

Here’s what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of this week, the areas which are most likely to see snowfall and the Met Office’s outlook for the rest of a notoriously unsettled month.

Scotland has been told to prepare for April snowfall this week by the Met Office

Will it snow this week?

According to the Met Office, snow and sleet are forecast to hit eastern Scotland and areas of north-western and north-eastern England, with heavy snow in hilly, north-eastern areas of Scotland.

This is predicted to continue into Wednesday, which will be cold throughout, with showers across much of the UK, snow on high ground and gales to the north.

Snow is forecast for higher ground across much of Scotland on Wednesday

Parts of the Lothians, Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway could all see snowfall over higher ground on Wednesday.

Central Scotland, as well as Tayside and Fife, are forecast to be cloudy, with rain spreading west in morning, preceded by snow on high ground, and locally strong northerly winds.

The weather is expected to turn brighter by the afternoon with sunny intervals, a few showers and maximum temperature of 8C.

A band of rain will clear eastwards across England through today, with sunshine and showers spreading from the north-west across all areas in its wake.

These showers are set to become heavy and blustery in some regions, with the risk of hail, thunder and snow in some hilly areas.

Overnight, clearer skies are set to develop inland, bringing widespread frost and windy conditions for much of the UK, while the showery spells retreat to the coast.

Although unsettled conditions will persist through to the end of the week, brighter conditions are set to gradually break through the scattered showers into the weekend, with temperatures eventually pushing into double figures.

According to Met Office forecaster Craig Snell, the rest of the week will be distinctly chilly, with remote areas of Scotland and Wales seeing temperatures fall to as low as -5C at night and the mercury in other areas hovering around freezing.

Describing it as “very different to the week just gone,” he said: “It’s really a week of April showers, a mix of rain and some snow on the high ground and some hail.”

How does the long-term weather forecast look?

Next week is forecast to start dry and bright for most of the UK, although regions in the south-west and north-east could see showery spells.

As the week goes on temperatures are set to be warmer in the west, with easterly winds bringing a cooler feel to eastern regions.

Conditions will become more settled towards the end of the week, although south and eastern areas are likely to see some showers.

The forecast looks typically uncertain for the rest of April, although the Met Office predicts that temperatures should remain fairly stable.

Indeed, temperatures are forecast to be above average for the time of year, with particularly warm conditions breaking through towards the end of the month.

However, those pesky April showers are unlikely to stay away entirely, with the south and south-west looking particularly at risk of seeing wet weather.