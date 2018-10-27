Snow falls in parts of Scotland as temperatures dip below average

Snow fell in parts of Scotland on Saturday morning, as most of the UK felt much colder temperatures.

Snow was seen in higher parts of the country on what one meteorologist called “some of the coldest October days in a decade”.

John West at the Met Office told the Press Association flurries could continue throughout the weekend.

He said: “With the temperatures that we are seeing - struggling to reach double figures across the country - these are some of the coldest October days in a decade, much colder than average.

“We have seen some snow this morning, more up in Scotland. Aviemore has had around 1cm.”

Mr West explained that in the north-east of England it is “mostly sleety wet snow” pictures coming in from “people out there driving this morning” but it continues to be “quite showery”.

The forecaster added: “It is going to be cold over the next couple of days, but will start to peter out tomorrow.

“We will have some high pressure building in giving us a more settled picture, but we may continue to see some snow showers today and tomorrow.

“Temperatures will recover quite slowly but it is not likely to be as wintry.”