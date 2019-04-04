Skye 'priciest' UK destination for a spring break

The Isle of Skye has been found to be the most expensive spring destination in the United Kingdom for accommodation, a report has claimed - with St Andrews coming a close runner up.

The survey compared hotel rates for April 2019 across 100 popular UK destinations. For each destination, the average rate for the most affordable double room in a centrally located - 3 star or above - hotel or guest house was established.

The average price for a room on Skye was found to be £121, followed by the Fife university town at £117, according to a survey by Cheaprooms.co.uk.

Meanwhile, in England the most expensive destination is the small market town of Bakewell in Derbyshire, where visitors can expect to pay an average of £111 per night for a spring break.

Cost of rooms:

1. Isle of Sky £121

2. St Andrews £117

3. Bakewell £111

4. London £103

5. St Ives £95

6. Fort William £87

7. Canterbury £85

8. Henley-on-Thames £84

9. Winchester £83

10. York £81