Skye local named as Talisker's first-ever artist in residence

Talisker, the oldest distillery on Skye, has named local artist Katie Tunn as its first ever artist in residence. To celebrate the partnership, Katie, a Skye resident who has called the island home for nearly a decade, has created an exclusive label design for one of the distillery’s best loved whiskies ‘Talisker Skye’.

Katie has also collaborated with the Talisker Brand Home team to create a unique whisky and painting experience, ‘Piece of the Sea’, which will run on 14 February.Tickets for the experience are available now at: https://bit.ly/4bxYOx0

Katie’s Talisker Skye bottle is available now, exclusively from the Talisker Distillery. The release is strictly limited to 2004 bottles.

Artist Katie Tunn

Katie is a celebrated artist, writer, adventurer and marine conservationist, whose work is inspired by the magic of the Isle of Skye, from its land and seascapes, to its climate, wildlife and residents. Katie’s artistic work in particular draws inspiration from the sea, which makes her the perfect partner for Talisker.

Leigh Aitken, Talisker brand home manager said:“We pride ourselves on providing our guests with unforgettable experiences when they visit us at Talisker. We’re privileged to be able to work with Katie to create both a truly special label design for Talisker Skye, and an unmissable painting and tasting session where our guests can see first-hand how she goes about crafting her stunning art.

"Katie has been a friend of the distillery for quite some time now, so it’s great to continue our relationship in this way, while giving our guests the chance to secure two further mementos of their time with us.”

Katie added:“There is nowhere else quite like Skye, and I feel lucky to have called it my home for nearly ten years. It’s a magical and unique island, inspiring creativity in both artists like myself, and the makers of Talisker, which is why I’m delighted to be able to bring a part of my studio to the distillery as part of this residency.