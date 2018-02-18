Skater Elise Christie hits back over Winter Olympics nightmare

SPEED skater Elise Christie has hit back at critics on social media after crashing out of her second Winter Olympic event.

The 27-year-old from Livingston was taken to hospital in tears after sliding out of the 1500m semi-final at Pyeongchang 2018 yesterday.

It prompted some to criticise the world champion, following her fall in the 500m final and three disqualifications in Sochi four years ago.

But Christie retweeted a fan who wrote: “To all those mostly p***ks knocking Elise ‘She’s a World Champion’!when did any of you get to represent your country at anything?? Your going past people on ice at speed

What do you think can happen? You go Elise,totally behind you,hope your Good to go!”

Christie is now in a race against time to make Tuesday’s 1,000m event - but had a hopeful message for fans.

“Working hard alongside @TeamGB to try turn this around,” she tweeted.