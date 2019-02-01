Six Nations 2019: Police urge driver caution over snow and ice ahead of Scotland V Italy

Police have urged motorists in Scotland to drive carefully overnight and tomorrow due to the risk of snow and ice, with plenty of rugby fans travelling to Edinburgh for the first game of the Six Nations.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to attend the game against Italy at Murrayfield for the first sell out match of the tournament.

A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning for snow and ice is in force today and tomorrow morning for large parts of the country, including East Lothian and Scottish Borders, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands and Islands.

Inspector David Hynd said that up to 2ins of snow could fall in affected areas, with up to 4ins on higher routes.

Insp Hynd added: “If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”

Edinburgh City Council is also urging fans travelling to the game on Saturdayto plan their travel in advance.

To ensure pedestrian safety and minimise traffic disruption, pedestrian management will be implemented around the Haymarket Station area on the day.

Like the Autumn Test fixtures last year, there will be no route back to the city centre and Haymarket Station via Balbirnie Place/Haymarket Yards. Pedestrians heading along Russell Road will be directed to Dalry Road as an alternative.

Edinburgh City Council is working closely with police to keep road and pedestrian traffic moving smoothly before and after the game, which kicks off at 2:15pm.

Edinburgh Trams will be running additional services up to every three minutes to the stadium, while several Lothian bus routes also serve Murrayfield. Further information is available on their website.

Transport and Environment Convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “We’ve reached that exciting time of year again, when tens of thousands of supporters converge on the Capital to cheer on Scotland – and nations from further afield.

“We want fans to enjoy the matches as much as possible so would encourage everyone to follow travel advice and road closures, making sure they get to the stadium in plenty of time. Come on Scotland!”

Transport arrangements will remain in place during all of the Six Nations home games - Scotland v Italy (2 February), Scotland v Ireland (9 February) and Scotland v Wales (March 10) – when spectators are encouraged to follow the same travel advice.

Supporters must allow plenty of extra time for their journey to the game.

Information about getting to and from BT Murrayfield Stadium by bus, tram or rail for Six Nations matches can be found on the Scottish Rugby website.

Full details of temporary road closures and parking restrictions are available on the Council website.

