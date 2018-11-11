Sir Rod Stewart blasts Donald Trump over Californian wildfires

Sir Rod Stewart has taken to Twitter to blast Donald Trump over his ‘accusatory’ tweet about the Californian wildfires.

The angered singer took to the social media platform after the US president tweeted that the fires were the result of “poor” forest management.

The original tweet by Trump read: “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor.

“Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Sir Rod retorted: “Mr. President, while people’s homes are burning, while lives are being lost & while firefighters are risking their lives, California needs words of support & encouragement, not threats or finger pointing & accusations. Where is Winston Churchill when you need him?”

The Faces front man was not the only celebrity to attack the president, singer Katy Perry called Trump’s tweet “absolutely heartless” adding: “There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters.”

Harold Schaitberger, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, told CNN that he thought the tweet from the president were “reckless and insulting” to the firefighters and people being affected by the fires.

So far, 23 people have reportedly been killed by the blazes.