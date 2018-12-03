Sir Billy Connolly airs fears over Trump, Brexit and Scottish nationalism

Sir Billy Connolly has said he hopes there will not be another world war with “fascism” on the rise around the world.

The 76-year-old Scottish comedian lives in Florida, where he has been concerned by the success of Donald Trump.

Sir Billy has also branded Brexit a “con-job” and stated his opposition to Scottish nationalism, refusing to become involved in flag-waving.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the comedian, actor and artist shared his fears about trends in international politics, as well as the current US president.

Sir Billy said of Mr Trump: “His rise is part of an international thing. It’s happening everywhere. I think it’s called fascism. They can call it white nationalism if they like, or alt-right, but it’s that Hitlerian lie-telling.

“Mocking the press, saying they’re the enemy of the people. It’s kind of frightening.

“Let’s wait until his time’s up. It will happen. Let’s just hope there isn’t a world war before that.”

The Big Yin, who has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and was also successfully treated for prostate cancer, said his illness is now manageable, and he is looked after by his wife Pamela who has become a “nurse”.

The comedian has stopped using medicinal marijuana to handle the symptoms of his condition.

He said: “I just got bomb happy. Just stoned. It was quite pleasant, but I don’t want to do that every day.”

The Glaswegian said that reports of his serious ill health - one of them put forward by Sir Michael Parkinson - are exaggerated. He does admit his touring days are over, and that after 50 years in stand-up he will not take to the stage again.

At the weekend he revealed he would like to die by the shores of Loch Lomond, where he played as a child during his time in the Cub Scouts.

In footage from his new programme, Billy Connolly’s Ultimate World Tour, the actor and presenter reminisces over his childhood from his Florida home.

He says: “I remember standing by the shores of Loch Lomond, Inversnaid, and the sky was beautiful. I remember that line, I forget whose line it is: ‘Breathes there the man, with soul so dead, who never to himself hath said, this is my own, my native land.’

“I don’t like to look like a bagpiper with heather in my ears but sometimes your love for the place just has to find a stage. I’d like to die there.

“It’s a weird subject to bring up, but I’m 75. I wouldn’t like to stay away forever. I’d like to be planted there eventually, in Loch Lomond.”

In 2013, the comedian revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and prostate cancer on the same day. He has since since been given the all clear for cancer and moved to Florida to fight the degenerative disorder.

ITV’s Ultimate World Tour will see Sir Billy travel his newly adopted home state while looking back at his travels from the last 25 years.

