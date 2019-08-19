Sir Andy Murray crowned male champion ‘Rear of the Year’

Have your say

Tennis ace Sir Andy Murray has been crowned champion in the men’s category as connoisseurs celebrated “quality rather than quantity”.

Sir Andy triumphed over the likes of Harry Styles, Aiden Turner, Idris Elba, and Jamie Dornan.

The women’s title was won by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, who takes the title from last year’s winner, Michelle Keegan, and beat royalty to the prize.

She was chosen by the voting public ahead of Holly Willoughby, Rachel Riley, the Duchess Of Sussex, and Carol Vorderman.

Rear Of The Year organiser Tony Edwards said of the two winners: “Amanda and Andy’s celebrity rears represent perfect examples of today’s toned and firm gluteus maximus –with quality rather than quantity as the essential fashion keynote.

“Biggest is rarely best when it comes to bottoms.”

“Andy Murray, 32, who took the title from Poldark star Aiden Turner is clearly one of Britain’s most popular athletes and his well-toned physique seems to command an army of fans, particularly around Wimbledon tennis fortnight.”

Organisers of the long-running competition said Holden received nearly 12,000 online votes.